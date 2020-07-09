India's coronavirus cases, deaths per million population lowest globally: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday said that total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths per million population in the country is the lowest in the world.

Rajesh Bhushan of MoHFW said, "We are the second-most populous country in the world. Despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. If you look at cases per million populations, it still remains amongst the lowest in the world."

"When we talk of the caseload of Covid-19 in India, it is 2,69,000 people. This tells us that at the end of the day we've managed a situation where our health care infrastructure is not unduly burdened and is not creaking due to the pressure," added Bhushan.

PM Modi had also said earlier that while the nation is fighting a battle against the global pandemic by focussing on people's health, it is also equally focussed on the Indian economy's health.

India currently has nearly 15 deaths per million population when compared to other nations, where some of them have 40 times as much, the health ministry data shows. India has around 538 cases per million population, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) report. Total coronavirus cases per million population in some countries are at around 16 to 17 times more than India.

Meanwhile, eight states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana - account for over 90 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in India and nearly 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Thursday.

The Union health ministry also told the GoM that six states -- Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- account for 86 per cent of the deaths caused by COVID-19 and 32 districts account for 80 per cent of such fatalities.

The GoM, which held its 18th meeting under the chairpersonship of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today, was informed that there was a special focus on the regions showing a higher COVID-19 fatality rate.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan once again denied there is any community transmission of the coronavirus in India. This came even as India's coronavirus tally rose to 7,67,296, with 24,879 new cases in 24 hours on Thursday morning. This is the highest single-day surge in fresh infections. The toll went up by 487 to 21,129. More than 4.76 lakh people have recovered.

India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed the country's COVID-19 tally to 7,67,296, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 21,129 with 487 new fatalities, according to the health ministry data updated at 8 am.

The global coronavirus count is now over 1.20 crore, while the toll has crossed 5.48 lakh, John Hopkins University data revealed. Globally, over 65 lakh people have recovered so far.

(With agency inputs)

