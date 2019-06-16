India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019: Where to watch India-Pakistan match? Here are the details

India-Pakistan match: Today is the most important day for any cricket fan across as the world as the two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will face-off at the Old Trafford stadium, Manchester. After several months of wait, fans across both sides of the aisle will witness arguably the biggest cricketing event at the Manchester ground at 10.30am (local time). Since the stakes are so high, today's match between India and Pakistan could easily beat the viewership records of the previous events. So far, the ICC World Cup 2011 match between India and Sri Lanka in Mumbai has been the most-watched event with 558 million viewers worldwide, claims India Today. The semi-final between India and Pakistan in the World Cup 2011 was the second most-watched event with 495 million views.

So, where can you watch India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 match?

Hotstar mobile app

If you don't have access to Star Sports HD or DD Sports to watch the India-Pakistan match live, fret not. Thanks to the affordable data plans, you can now stream the match on your smartphone, tablets, laptops and TV (using smart dongles). For this, download the Hotstar mobile app, official streaming partner for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in India, from Google Play Store or App Store, and you can stream all matches live. If you watch live sports, the Hotstar VIP service is a great value for money. For Rs 299 a month, it gives access to live sports, movies, TV shows, Hotstar exclusive specials. You can also stream the India-Pakistan match by visiting hotstar.in on your laptop/desktop browser.

For accurate information, download CWC19 app

If you are looking for match schedules, results, team standings, latest news, and statistics related to the tournament, download CWC19, the official mobile application of the ICC World Cup 2019. Create an account on the app, following which you'll be able to know all about the latest matches, videos, and statistics. The app will also show live scores along with match blogs and video highlights.

