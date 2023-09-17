India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 final: Check timing, weather, live streaming details, and more

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 final: Rohit Sharma-led India cricket team is set to face the defending champions Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 finals today (September 17) in Colombo. This Asia Cup 2023 final match is scheduled at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India entered the final after thrashing Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super-4 stage. Sri Lanka secured its place in the final after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling clash on September 4.

When and where to watch: This final match of the Asia Cup 2023 between India vs Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm today, and the toss is expected at 2:30 PM. Fans can watch the match LIVE on a Sports TV network and can also live stream it on the Disney+ Hotstar application or website.

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile application.

Weather forecast: According to the latest update shared by AccuWeather.com, there is 50 per cent chance of rain during the match in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Thunderstorms are expected at 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM, 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM. Even though the weather predictions are not as bad as they were for previous matches, fans will not be surprised if the rain halts the match in between once or even twice today.

However, a reserve day to continue the match has been kept on Monday (September 18) in case of any disruption in the game.

Since both the Indian team and the Sri Lankan team have shown great performance throughout the Asia Cup 2023, the final match is expected to be worth all the wait. Everyone in the cricket community has been impressed with Sri Lanka's bowling lineup, and India's batting has been excellent, especially against the pacers.

Spinners are expected to do better at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium as the pitch here is spin-friendly. The average first-inning total at this ground is 233, while the average second-inning total is 192. The record total is 375, which India achieved during a match against Sri Lanka in August 2017.

