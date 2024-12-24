‘Indian workers cheaper, disposable...': Argentine CEO's argument on global wage gap triggers debate

Franco Pereyra, co-founder and COO of Near, has sparked a fiery debate over global wage disparities with a controversial LinkedIn post. Near, a platform that connects U.S. companies with remote talent from Latin America, is rooted in the promise of bridging global workforces. However, Pereyra’s assertion that it is fair for global workers to be paid less than their American counterparts has polarized opinions online.

“As an Argentinian living in Buenos Aires, I see how some people get upset by that statement,” Pereyra wrote. “But I get to stay in my country, be with my family, and enjoy a lower cost of living.” For Pereyra, wage differences are justifiable when viewed through the lens of local economics.

Pereyra also acknowledged the backlash his stance has provoked. “A lot of people get upset and say workers in Latin America, India, and the Philippines are being exploited. And yes, there are certainly companies that do exploit global talent. But paying less for overseas work is not inherently wrong,” he added.

The post quickly made its way to the “LinkedIn Lunatics” subreddit, where opinions were sharply divided. Some defended his perspective, citing the economic logic of offshoring. “That’s just how offshoring works. If they weren’t able to pay people in lower cost-of-living countries less money, they wouldn’t employ those people,” one user commented. Others criticized Pereyra for oversimplifying a multifaceted issue, with one commenter pointing out, “It is odd that he never mentioned the cost of living or working conditions.”

In a follow-up post, Pereyra shifted the focus to exploitative practices within global hiring, particularly in regions like India and the Philippines. “I see this happen way too often, especially with talent from India and the Philippines—a revolving door of workers treated as disposable,” he wrote. Pereyra emphasized the impact of such practices on both employees and companies, saying, “The employees have a miserable couple of months and then leave, while the company deals with the chaos of constant turnover, rehiring, and retraining.”

The debate surrounding Pereyra’s remarks highlights deeper issues in the global labor market. While Indian IT workers and other international talent drive innovation in critical sectors like SaaS and technology, they often face undervalued contributions, low wages, and limited benefits.