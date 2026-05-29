'Indians are outraged because...': Garba on Vietnam airport tarmac sparks online debate

A video which recently went viral across social media platforms featuring travellers performing Garba near a parked aircraft on the tarmac of Vietnam airport, while other passengers watch.

The airport personnel eventually intervened and halted the activity, according to media reports.

The clip triggered a heated debate on social media, with opinions sharply divided between cultural pride and public etiquette. It also raised questions about appropriate behaviour in restricted airport zones.

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For one section of the internet, the incident was a harmless display of Indian culture. Supporters argued that Garba, a traditional folk dance originating from Gujarat, is a symbol of celebration and community spirit.

A user said, “A group of happy and excited Gujaratis are receiving hate for playing garba at an airport in Vietnam. Many Indians are outraged that it is because of them that others have to face racism. But hey, it is mostly Gujjus who go on a vacation. Not you guys!“

Another user said, “A group of Gujaratis just dancing in the airport is problematic - yet teenagers getting drunk, dancing on the streets and blacking out in public spaces in their gap year in Vietnam is acceptable. And I’ve really done it all. Stop hating happy people for no reason. It’s just SAD.”

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Others, however, viewed the incident differently, saying that airport tarmacs are operational areas managed by strict safety and security regulations.

A user posted, “A Group of Indian tourists is seen performing Garba on the tarmac in Vietnam. Dancing on an airport tarmac is irresponsible and embarrassing. Incidents like these damage India’s image abroad. We should respect rules and ethos in public places.”

This, however, is not the only incident when Indian tourists showed a lack of civic sense overseas.

In 2024, a group of Indian travellers in Austria drew criticism after videos showed tourists turning a public tourist spot into an impromptu Garba gathering. In another incident, visitors at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa faced backlash after forming a dance circle at the crowded observation deck, with some tourists complaining about obstruction and disruption.