India’s Got Latent row: YouTube removes episode of Samay Raina’s show over Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija’s obscene remarks

YouTube has removed the latest episode of comedian Samay Raina’s show ‘India’s Got Latent’ which triggered a massive storm on social media. The episode had popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia also known as BeerBiceps, and Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, along with Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh in the comedy panel.

Related Articles

Senior Advisor to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kanchan Gupta, took to social media platform X, to say that the episode has been blocked by the Indian government.

The ‘India Has Latent’ episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders. pic.twitter.com/Joaj5U9QBE — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) February 11, 2025

The show landed in trouble following obscene discussions by the panellists. Allahbadia came under fire for asking a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Similarly Mukhija in her interaction with a candidate made comments on women’s private parts.

Allahbadia has since apologised for his comments after facing severe backlash. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate. It wasn't even funny, comedy is not my forte. I'm just here to say sorry,” he said in a video.

YouTube’s action comes after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) wrote a letter to the platform to remove the episode. “In view of the foregoing, you are hereby directed to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action, the Commission told the streaming platform,” the human rights body had said.

An FIR has also been filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and India's Got Latent for "allegedly using abusive language on the show".

