IPL 2022: BCCI appoints RuPay as official partner

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) on Thursday announced RuPay, the flagship product of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) as its official partner for TATA IPL, which will begin on 26th March and end on May 29.

This will be a multi-year partnership, according to an official statement released by NPCI.

RuPay is a global card payment network from India and is accepted at ATMs, POS devices, and e-commerce websites.

Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, said, "We are pleased to have RuPay on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2022. This association of IPL and RuPay, the flagship product of NPCI, brings together two of India’s best homegrown brands and is set to create a huge impact on millions of Indians across the globe, encouraging digital payments adoption in a faster and seamless manner.”

Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “We are delighted to partner with the BCCI for one of the most celebrated sports leagues - Indian Premier League. With RuPay’s venture into IPL as the official partner, we feel it is one of the best ways to define the tech-savvy, youthful, contemporary brand personality of RuPay.”

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India.

Last month, BCCI had released the details of the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

"The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered as a major threat for the spread of COVID-19 infection, thereby affecting the players and the league/matches," the statement released by BCCI said.

As per groupings released, group A comprises Mumbai Indians, KKR, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supergiants.

The group B will have Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.



Also Read: Sensex, Nifty fall for second straight session; brent crude nears $120/bbl

Also Read: India accuses Huawei of tax evasion: Report