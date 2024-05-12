IPL 2024 scenarios: What Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, RCB, Delhi Capitals, SRH, LSG & Gujarat Titans need to qualify

With just a handful of league games left, IPL 2024 is nearing climax. The Kolkata Knight Riders are the only team to have clinched a playoff spot so far, while the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings are already out of contention.

If you are catching up now, here's how the IPL 2024 leaderboard looks like:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Q): 18 points from 12 matches, with a solid +1.453 net run rate (NRR)

Rajasthan Royals: Close to sealing their playoff fate with 16 points from 11 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sitting pretty with 14 points and a positive NRR of +0.406.

Chennai Super Kings: On a delicate pivot with 12 points; they need wins in their remaining games to secure a spot.

Delhi Capitals: Also at 12 points, their path is tougher with a negative NRR.

Lucknow Super Giants: Tied in points but hindered by a low NRR of -0.769.



Playoff Scenarios:

For Rajasthan Royals: A win in any of their remaining three games will likely secure a playoff spot. Their strong NRR provides a buffer against any slip-ups.

For Chennai Super Kings: Must win both their remaining matches against RR and RCB to avoid elimination, with a little leeway given their NRR advantage over DC and LSG.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru: They face a steep climb, needing other contenders like CSK, DC, and LSG to falter, as they can only reach a maximum of 14 points.

For Delhi Capitals: Need to win both their remaining games and hope CSK drops a game to sneak into the playoffs, possibly even with only 14 points if their NRR surpasses the competition.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad: Well placed to advance with one or more victories in their last two games, thanks to their favorable NRR.

For Lucknow Super Giants: Despite a possible 16 points finish, their negative NRR could be their downfall unless other results go their way.

Each team's fate hangs in the balance, with NRR and upcoming matches poised to tip the scales.