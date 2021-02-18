IPL Auction 2021: Krishnappa Gowtham becomes most expensive uncapped player in IPL history; check details

Krishnappa Gowtham on Thursday became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). The 32-year-old off-spinner, who had a base price of Rs 20 lakh, was sold to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 9.25 crore during the auction for IPL 2021.

CSK outbid Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to buy the Karnataka all-rounder.

Gowtham made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, and has scored one century. He has an excellent record with the ball too, picking 166 wickets in 42 first-class matches at an average of 23.98.

Gowtham has an economy rate of 7.6 in T20 cricket and a batting strike rate of 159.24. Overall, he has played 62 T20s, scoring 594 runs and taking 41 wickets. He has played 24 IPL matches till date.

Gowtham's game is well-suited to the T20 format, and has attracted big money in previous auctions as well. He was bought for Rs 6.2 crore in 2018 auction by Rajasthan Royals, while Mumbai Indians got him for Rs 2 crore in 2017.

He made his IPL debut while playing for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2018. He has picked taken 13 wickets in the cash-rich league.

Also read: Preity Zinta's Kings XI Punjab buys 'Shahrukh Khan' in IPL auctions; Twitterati call it 'Veer Zaara reunion'

Also read: IPL 2021 auctions: Mumbai Indians buy Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar for Rs 20 lakh