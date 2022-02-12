IPL Mega Auction 2022: Check out full list of sold players, unsold players so far

In IPL 2022 Auction, 10 franchises will pick their squads from a pool of 590 cricketers, with 370 Indians and 220 overseas players, for the 15th edition of the IPL.

Following the addition of two more franchises, all 10 IPL teams -Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings - are looking for the most sought-after players for them.

The 2022 IPL Player Auctions is being live-streamed on Disney+ HotStar and is also being simultaneously broadcasted on Star Sports Networks.

Shreyas Iyer is currently the most expensive player who has gone under the hammer at IPL 2022 Mega Auction. After a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, he was bought by the former for Rs 12.25 crores.

So far in the IPL 2022 Auction, all players that have gone under the hammer have been bought by one of the franchises.

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players at IPL 2022 Mega Auction:

Shikhar Dhawan bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.5 crore

Ravichandran Ashwin bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore

Pat Cummins bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.5 crore

Kagiso Rabada bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore

Trent Boult bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore

Shreyas Iyer bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore

Mohammad Shami bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore

Faf du Plessis bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore

Quinton de Kock bought by: Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 6.75 crore

David Warner bought by Delhi Capital for Rs 6.25 crore

Shimron Hetmyer bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore

Manish Pandey bought by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 4.6 crore

Robin Uthappa bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore

Jason Roy bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore

David Miller went Unsold

Steve Smith went Unsold

Suresh Raina went Unsold

Devdutt Padikkal bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore

Dwayne Bravo bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.40 crore

Nitish Rana bought by Kolkata Knight Rider for Rs 8 crore

Jason Holder bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore

Shakib Al Hasan went Unsold

Harshal Patel bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore

Deepak Hooda bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore

Wanindu Hasanaga bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore

Washington Sundar bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore

Krunal Pandya bought by Lucknow Supergiants for Rs 8.25 crore

Mitchell Marsh bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crore

Mohammad Nabi went unsold

Mathew Wade went unsold

(Story will be updated soon)

Also read: IPL Auction 2022: List of players, time, date; all you need to know

Also read: IPL Auction 2022: Five marquee players franchises will gun for