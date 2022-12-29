Is Zomato Gold making a comeback? CEO Deepinder Goyal gives subtle hint

Going by Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal's latest tweet, it seems like Zomato Gold is making a comeback to the food delivery platform. Goyal took to Twitter and left a subtle hint, saying: 'Back soon'. The Zomato Gold membership enabled offers such as 1+1 on food and beverages at partner restaurants.

The Gold membership programme, which was launched in 2017, got upgraded to Zomato Pro in 2020. While launching the Pro membership programme, Zomato had then said, "The restaurant industry is struggling during the COVID-19 crisis, and we hope that Zomato Pro can be one of the most important levers to drive growth, and help restaurant businesses cover up the losses incurred in the last few months."

The 'Pro Plus' program was also launched in August the following year. It was available to only a few users at first and on invite-only. The new membership included all the benefits of Zomato Pro like dining discounts, priority delivery, over-the-top delivery offers with unlimited free deliveries.

Many restaurants had to bear the deep discounts for being a part of the programme. As a result, a few of eateries opted out of the programme.

However, this year in August, the company announced that it was discontinuing both the programmes.

In the message that Zomato wrote, the company noted, "Thank you for being a part of the Zomato Pro program. The membership is unavailable for renewal as we are working on a new and better experience for you. We request you to check the Zomato app to stay updated on the latest offerings."

Some reports claimed that the company is probably working on a different "new program". However, the company did not reveal much details about the new membership.



