Jawed Habib apologises after video of him spitting on a woman’s head goes viral

Hairstylist Jawed Habib has released an apology video on his official Instagram handle for a recent controversy he was embroiled in. Habib said in this video that people have been hurt by some words spoken by him at a recent seminar.



He added that these are professional seminars which are attended by industry professionals. He further noted that these sessions tend to get very long and we have to do things to make it funny. Habib ended by saying, “If you are genuinely hurt by what happened, please forgive me. I’m sorry.”

For the unversed, hairstylist Jawed Habib is in the midst of a controversy after he was seen spitting on a woman’s head in a now-viral video. The event took place during a training seminar off late. He reportedly said that this is what you do in case there is no water around. Throughout this video, the woman looks disgusted by Habib’s behavior on stage.

After the incident became viral, the woman on stage during this seminar – Pooja Gupta released a 30-second video. In her video, Gupta, who is a resident Baraut in UP, claims that she owns a beauty parlour.



She further goes onto confirm that she attend the controversial Jawed Habib seminar and claimed that the famous hairstylist misbehaved with her onstage. She then said that she did not take the haircut and further said, “I will get a haircut from a roadside barber but not from a Jawed Habib parlour ever.”

