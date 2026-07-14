'Jetlagged but...': After 18 years in the US, Meta leader came back to India for his parents

After spending nearly two decades building his career in the United States, senior Meta engineering leader Balaji Gururajan has returned to Bengaluru with his family, saying the decision was inspired by a desire to be closer to his ageing parents and give his children the opportunity to grow up around extended family. His emotional LinkedIn post documenting the move has resonated widely with professionals who have faced similar choices between global careers and family life.

Advertisement

Gururajan revealed that he and his family packed up their lives after 18 years in the US and relocated to Bengaluru. Sharing a photograph of an airport trolley stacked with more than a dozen suitcases, he described the move as one rooted in personal priorities rather than professional ambition.

“The decision was deeply personal,” he wrote, explaining that he no longer wanted to witness important family milestones from thousands of miles away.

READ THIS: Purpose over privilege: Why this Swiss woman left Dubai boardrooms to educate underprivileged kids in India

Life in the Bay Area

Looking back on his years in California's Bay Area, Gururajan credited the experience with shaping both his professional journey and leadership style. He expressed gratitude to colleagues, mentors and friends who supported him throughout his career.

Advertisement

“To everyone who took a chance on me, taught me something I needed to hear, or simply made the hard years easier — Thank You!! I mean that more than a LinkedIn post can really carry,” he wrote.

Starting over in Bengaluru

Returning home, however, has not been without challenges. Gururajan admitted that settling back into Bengaluru after nearly two decades abroad meant rebuilding everyday life from scratch.

He described the process of finding a home, enrolling his children in school and adjusting to the city's pace as "its own kind of project."

“Settling in has been its own kind of project — school, home, the everyday logistics of starting over in a city I last knew as a much younger person. It's been humbling and, more often than not, genuinely good,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Launches cross-border finance app

Alongside relocating, Gururajan also launched Bhavitta, a cross-border financial application designed to help people manage finances across multiple countries. Built entirely using Anthropic's Claude AI, the platform aims to simplify retirement planning, taxation and financial decision-making for individuals managing assets in different currencies and jurisdictions.

Concluding his post, Gururajan summed up his feelings about the transition with a simple message:

“For now — grateful, a little jet-lagged, and glad to be here.”

ALSO READ: India summons Iran's Deputy Ambassador after missile strike kills Indian crew member in Hormuz

Social media reactions

His story has struck a chord with many professionals who have contemplated returning to India after years overseas. Several LinkedIn users shared similar experiences.

A user wrote, "Welcome back Balaji! Having done the same years ago, I can tell you that you are going to have a great ride. We should catch up once you settle down (that very last part is a bit loaded!)"

Another user commented, "That was a bold decision to move back to India after 18 years in the US. Not everyone has the courage to make a decision like that. I'm glad you did, and I wish you all the very best!"

Advertisement

Third user wrote, "One of most bold decisions and i respect your decision.. should spend time with our old aged parents .. most of them always have that guilt and I am one of them only .. best of luck your future "