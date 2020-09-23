Kangana Ranaut digs out old 'confession' interview of Anurag Kashyap

Simran actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been supporting actress Payal Ghosh, has recently shared a video of film director Anurag Kashyap. Last week, Payal had leveled allegations of sexual misconduct on Kashyap. Ranaut tweeted, "I spoke about emotional vultures/ suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why do they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer."

In this video, the Dev D director says how he would take the kid aside and slap. He added that he later hugged the kid and cried out loud in front of him.



I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer. https://t.co/yQ4llst6aq Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2020 Ranaut tweeted, "Every voice matters #MeToo". She also said Anurag Kashyap needs to be arrested. Every voice matters #MeToo #ArrestAnuragKashyap https://t.co/Pv1kGZIRr6 Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

Ghosh, who is known for her role in the film Patel ki Punjabi Shaadi, claimed that the director had 'forced himself' on her and 'tried to sexually assault her' during the shooting of Bombay Velvet in 2014. Payal Ghosh has registered a police complaint against Kashyap under the charges of rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging a woman's modesty at Versova Police station.

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebs like Taapsee Pannu, late Irrfan Khan's son Babil, Hansal Mehta and Tisca Chopra have come out openly in support of Anurag Kashyap. Kashyap has also received support from his former spouses, Kalki Koechlin and Arti Bajaj.