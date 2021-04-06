Katrina Kaif tests COVID-19 positive, under home quarantine

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Kaif, in an Instagram story post, announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Katrina Kaif has tested positive a day after her alleged boyfriend Vicky Kaushal was found to be infected by the virus.

Katrina Kaif wrote in her Instagram story, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors (sic)."

Katrina Kaif further added, "Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe and take care (sic)."

India is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. This wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has the film industry in its grips as several stars have tested positive in the last few days. These include Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan and more. These cases have led to delays in several film shoots and the postponement of release dates. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Amitabh Bachchan's Chehre have both been postponed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

