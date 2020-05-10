KBC-12 registration: Amitabh Bachchan to ask second question today at 9 pm

India's iconic quiz game show-Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, started the registration process for its 12th season on May 9. To participate in KBC-12, the aspiring participant will have to answer certain questions to get themselves register. The first question for the registration was aired on Saturday, May 9, at 9 pm on Sony TV. The deadline to answer the first question is May 10, 9 PM.

"Where in China was the coronavirus disease 2019 or Covid-19, first identified?" This was the first KBC 12 registration question. Four options were given: A. Shenzhou, B. Wuhan, C. Beijing, and D. Shanghai. Tonight at 9 PM, the KBC 2 team will reveal the second question. KBC host Amitabh Bachchan will ask one question every day at 9 pm on Sony TV till May 22.

#KBC12 registrations have started. Here is the 1st question which is open for you to answer till 10th May, 9 PM. To register, download the Sony LIV app or send in your answer via SMS. Watch the video for registration details @SrBachchan @SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/UWp3kDH7v6 - sonytv (@SonyTV) May 10, 2020

KBC aspirants can send their answers to 509093 with KBC [space] your answer (A,B,C or D) [space] age [space] your gender [M for male, F for female and O for others].

One can also register for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 via Sony Liv App. They need to open the KBC link on the app, answer the registration question, fill in the required details, and submit. Once the registration procedure is completed, a message saying, 'Thank you for completing your KBC registration', will appear on the screen.

It is for the first time that Kaun Banega Crorepati's auditions will be conducted online via SonyLIV app. After the online auditions, the shortlisted applicants will have to give personal interviews via video calls. Kaun Banega Crorepati is adapted from British TV show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' The show first premiered in July 2000.

Also read: KBC 2020 online registration begins today: Check out how to participate