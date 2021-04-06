Kerala lottery result 06.04.2021: Sthree Sakthi SS256 results today

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the 'Sthree Sakthi SS256' lottery results today at 04:00 pm. All those who tried their luck in this lottery can check the results at keralalotteryresult.net. Kerala State Lottery SS256 ticket is available at only Rs 6.

Winners of this lottery can take massive cash prizes home. First prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh whereas the second prize winner will take home a cash prize worth Rs 10 lakh.

Also read: Kerala lottery result 05.04.2021: Win Win W-123, Win Win W-610 results today; timings, where to check online

Third, fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 5,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000. Fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prize winners get Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively.

How to check 'Sthree Sakthi SS-256' lottery results today

Step 1: Visit the official Kerala State Lottery website

Step 2: Click on the link reading 'Sthree Sakthi SS-256' lottery 4pm

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the results

Also read: Kerala Lottery Result 04.04.21: Result timings of Bhagyamithra Monthly Lottery Result BM-5; where to check list of prize winners

The Kerala Lottery is organised at the Gorky Bhawan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The eligible candidates will have to verify their winning tickets in intact form at the Kerala Government Gazette Office within 30 days of the date of result announcement. Along with their tickets, the winners also need to carry a recognised identity card with their passport-sized photographs. Winners will get cash prizes after deduction of taxes and completion of verification process.

Lotteries in Kerala

The Kerala Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. These are Pournima (Sunday), Win Win (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Akshaya (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Nirmal (Friday) and Karunya (Saturday). Besides this, the Kerala government also conducts six bumper lotteries.