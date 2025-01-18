‘Lost count of...’: Vir Sanghvi slams Air India over frustrating experience, airline responds

Author Vir Sanghvi shared his frustrating experience with Air India on social media and asked how many times has the airline done such things with other passengers.

Sharing an update on his booking from the airline, which showed him being downgraded, Sanghvi in a post on X wrote, “I have lost count of the number of times @airindia has done this to so many passengers? Why would premium passengers book on @airindia? Isn’t it time for Campbell Wilson to actually manage the airline? Never happened this regularly till @TataCompanies⁩ took over.”

Related Articles

I have lost count of the number of times @airindia has done this to so many passengers?

Why would premium passengers book on ⁦@airindia⁩ ?

Isn’t it time for Campbell Wilson to actually manage the airline?

Never happened this regularly till ⁦@TataCompanies⁩ took over pic.twitter.com/sGnXXHhUhu — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) January 18, 2025

His post immediately struck a chord with other users with one user commenting, “Have a feeling that @airindia still operates like public sector even after privatisation. Govt VVIPs insisting on higher classes push paid passengers to lower classes. I hope I am wrong, but actions don’t seem to appear as private operator.”

Sanghvi replied, “Nothing to do with private or public. Bad management at the top is bad management across the board. Very unlike the Tatas.”

Another user also highlighted a personal anecdote. “@airindia poorest service ever. They will not even notify and the passengers suffer badly. In my case a senior citizen my grandfather who is 86 years old had to wait 6 hours without wheelchair even though we paid for the service. And the airline takes no responsibility,” she wrote.

The airline in its response, wrote, “Dear Mr. Sanghvi, thank you for your time on the call. As requested, we have provided you with the details of the charges for upgrading to business class. Please rest assured that you are eligible for a full refund in case of cancellation or compensation in the event of downgrading to economy class. Inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted and appreciate your kind understanding.”