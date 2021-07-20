Lottery Sambad Result July 20: ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha’ lottery winners announcement timings, where to check

West Bengal state lottery department will announce the results of the weekly Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha lottery. This lottery is organised across the state every Tuesday. All those who participated in this lottery can check the results on the official Lottery Sambad portal—lotterysambadresult.in at 4pm.

Steps to check Lottery Sambad result today

Step 1: Visit the official Lottery Sambad website

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘Lottery Sambad Result 20.07.2021 Dear Bangabhumi Torsha’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page showing West Bengal lottery results

Step 4: Cross check the numbers flashing on the screen with the number on your ticket

Those who want to participate in this lottery can purchase the ticket from any lottery store across West Bengal for Rs 6. Winners can take home massive cash prizes. First prize winner will bag Rs 50 lakh while the second prize winner gets Rs 9,000. Third, fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 120. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

The West Bengal government organises seven weekly lotteries— Dear Bangasree Ichamati (Sunday), Dear Bangabhumi Teesta (Monday), Dear Bangabhumi Torsha (Tuesday), Dear Bangabhumi Raidak (Wednesday), Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi (Thursday), Dear Bangabhumi Ajay (Friday) and Dear Bangasree Damodar (Saturday).

