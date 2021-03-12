Lottery Sambad Result March 12: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery Winners announcement; timings, when, where to check result

Lottery Sambad Result today: West Bengal is one of the 13 states that are allowed to conduct lottery legally. The West Bengal State Lottery Department will announce the results of its 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery' today at 12pm. A single ticket for Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery is available at merely Rs 6.

First prize winner of the 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay Lottery' will take home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Second and third prize winners will get Rs 9,000 and Rs 500 respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 and fifth prize worth Rs 120.

How to check results of Lottery Sambad 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay'

Step 1: Visit the site-www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the option that reads 'Dear Bangabhumi Ajay 12pm'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page wherein you can access the results in a PDF format

Step 4: Check the numbers with the number of your ticket

Winners need to present their lottery tickets and a government recognised photo ID proof like AADHAAR card at the West Bengal Gazette Office within 30 days of the result announcement to claim the prize money. Following this, the number and the ticket will be verified for authenticity. The winner can take the prize money home after the verification process is complete.

Besides this, the West Bengal State Lotteries Department organises weekly lotteries like Dear Bangabhumi Torsha, Dear Bangabhumi Ichamati, Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak, Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi and Dear Bangasree Damodar.

Also read: Satta Matka: What is Matka Gambling and Satta Lottery Game, History, Everything You need to know

Also read: Lottery Sambad result March 10: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle, West Bengal State Lottery, Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak results and updates