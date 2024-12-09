scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Trends
'Lugaai naachhan ka time': Haryana family's quirky wedding invitation card take the internet by storm

Feedback

'Lugaai naachhan ka time': Haryana family's quirky wedding invitation card take the internet by storm

The invitation shared widely on social media platforms, features a detailed schedule of events, each with a humorous and catchy name.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The invitation shared widely on social media platforms, features a detailed schedule of events, each with a humorous and catchy name. The invitation shared widely on social media platforms, features a detailed schedule of events, each with a humorous and catchy name.

A unique wedding invitation from Haryana has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens amused and impressed. The invitation card, designed with a quirky twist, has garnered significant attention for its creative naming of wedding functions.

The invitation shared widely on social media platforms, features a detailed schedule of events, each with a humorous and catchy name.

A wedding invite recently went viral due to its use of the local Haryanvi dialect, which may be confusing yet entertaining for those unfamiliar with it.

The invite features the wedding details under the heading "Biyaah ka haal-chal," while the ladies' sangeet is humorously called “Lugaai naachhan ka time.”

The lunch timings on the wedding day are humorously noted as "Roti khaavan ka time," while the baraat timing is referred to as "Ghodi pe baithan ka time."

The wedding invite, printed by the Deswal family of Panipat, Haryana, for a November 26 wedding, features a humorous Haryanvi message at the top: “Bade chaav te nyoota dere, sab kaam chhodke aana ho geya, Wakht likhdya, waat khadi raheja sar pe kasuta ulhana ho gaya."

The post has gone viral, receiving hundreds of likes and numerous comments. One user remarked that it was a perfect example of the Haryanvi dialect, while another mentioned how such cards have become quite popular. Someone also joked, “Who will write the time for turmeric grinding?"

Published on: Dec 09, 2024, 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement