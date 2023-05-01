MasterChef Australia judge, Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46: Celebs pay tribute to the renowned chef

Jock Zonfrillo, celebrity chef and a judge on MasterChef Australia, has died at the age of 46. Zonfrillo's family revealed about his death on Monday, calling him "our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend" in a statement.

His family issued a statement in which they wrote, "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky (sic)."

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend,” the note read.

Celebrities across the world took to social media to express their condolences over the death of the renowned chef.

Gordon Ramsay tweeted, "Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time Gx (sic)."

Masterchef Australia took to Instagram and wrote a long note, “Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son”. "Determined and talented and with plenty of grit, Jock was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, which meant his formative years were heavily influenced by two strong cultures and it was his obsession with food and desire for a new pushbike that at just 12 years old fuelled Jock to knock on kitchen doors looking for a job."

Fellow restaurateur Jamie Oliver said,“in total shock” after receiving the news. His tweeted read, "In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. Had the best time working with him for this year’s @MasterChefau. Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and the MasterChef team and contestants. Love jo (sic)."

Chef Reynold Poernomo commented, "I’m so shocked… rest in peace chef, my heart and condolences to loved ones".

Indian celebrity chef Kunal Kapur took to Twitter to express his sorrow. He wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I write today to express my deepest condolences on the passing of #JockZonfrillo. His sudden departure from this world has left us all in shock and disbelief. @Zonfrillo As a fellow chef, I had the privilege of working alongside Jock and getting to know him personally. He was a kind and generous soul, always willing to share his knowledge and experiences with others. His talent, creativity, and infectious energy will be sorely missed in the kitchen and beyond (sic)."

MasterChef Australia's 2014 winner Emelia Jackson said, "Shocked and heartbroken RIP Jock, you will be sorely missed. My condolences to your beautiful family".

Singer Jimmy Barnes, who was also a friend of the renowned chef wrote, “It’s a very sad day. We’ve lost another dear friend. Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry. My heart goes out to his family. I am speechless. Rest my friend (sic).”

Meanwhile, fans also were saddened by the sudden demise of the celebrity chef. One of the fans took to Twitter to express sorrow over the same. "Stunned to hear that Jock Zonfrillo has passed away. What a massive loss," he wrote.

Another one commented, "Jock zonfrillo was a really essential presence on mainstream australian television. vulnerable, frank, honest and unashamedly passionate. this is a huge loss, rest in peace".

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Jock’s upbringing is said to be inspired by the love of his food. He went to Australia and started the Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana.

