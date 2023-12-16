MBA-degree holder, who threatened Ratan Tata with 'same fate as Cyrus Mistry', traced down by Mumbai Police

A person, believed to be responsible for a threating call directed at veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, was traced down by the Mumbai Police. Reportedly, the suspect is an MBA degree-holder and is suffering from a mental illness.

During the course of the investigation, the police learned that the anonymous caller has schizophrenia, news agency ANI reported.

The person had demanded the enhancement of former Tata Sons chairman's security, an officer of Mumbai Police said. The caller had warner the police that failure to do so would result in Ratan Tata meeting the same fate as industrialist Cyrus Mistry.

Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry had died in a car crash on September 4, 2022.

After the police received the call, it increased vigilance and a special team was assigned to cater to the personal security of Ratan Tata. Another team was asked to collect details of the caller.

The caller was tracked through technical support and with the help of a telecom service provider, as per the police. While the person was a resident of Pune, his location was found to be in Karnataka.

Upon arrival in his Pune residence, the police learned that the caller had been missing for the last five days. Moreover, a complaint was also filed by his wife at the local police station.

After speaking with the caller's family, police got to know about the person's struggles with schizophrenia. After knowing that the person has been battling schizophrenia, the police decided against pursuing legal action against him.

Police learnt that the caller has an MBA in finance and also studied engineering.

(With inputs from ANI)

