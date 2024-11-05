Meesho sells Lawrence Bishnoi T-shirts, netizens say 'Even Dawood Ibrahim didn't have that popularity'

Online shopping platform Meesho is in hot waters for selling T-shirts and other merchandise featuring jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's face. A user shared the screenshots of the same on X (formerly Twitter).

The user wrote: "People are literally selling gangster merchandise on platforms like Meesho and Teeshopper. This is just one example of India's latest online radicalisation."

He mentioned that at a time when the police and other agencies are making attempts to stop youngsters from joining gang crime, social media influencers are reportedly making money by glorifying gangsters.

"Then there are creators who are making wild desi YouTube movies and YouTube songs imitating gangsters. These videos get millions of views," the user noted.

The screenshots shared by the user showed white T-shirts with Lawrence Bishnoi's picture and words like "Gangster" and "Real Hero" printed. The T-shirts are up for sale on the online shopping platform for Rs 168.

The post went viral in no time, with netizens condemning Meesho for selling T-shirts and other merchandise featuring the jailed gangster. "Even Dawood Ibrahim didn't have that level of popularity," a user commented.

"Imagine Dawood Ibrahim t-shirt getting sold at Meesho," yet another user said. Another user wrote: "Shame on Meesho and similar websites. Shame!'

"This should be stopped, we can't encourage the younger generation to think of this gangster as heroes," a third user wrote.

Another noted, "Meesho should be de-platformed." "And a kid also wearing his T-shirt. So wrong," a user pointed out.

Bishnoi has been booked under the anti-terror law and is accused in more than 70 criminal cases. He is in jail since 2015. He is also accused of orchestrating the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and the recent firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.

The Mumbai Police is also probing Lawrence Bishnoi's role in the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has also allegedly issued death threats to the 10-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora.