Meta employee pays Rs 2.4 crore for a cruise ship condo to travel the world while working remotely

A 28-year-old Meta employee has rented an apartment on a luxury cruise ship in order to travel around the world while working remotely.



Austin Wells, a Reality Labs employee, signed a 12-year lease for a condo on the MV Narrative, a mega cruise ship with over 500 private rooms and apartments.



Wells told CNBC over a video call that he was eager to travel to new places while keeping up a routine.



“The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” he said.



“I’m going from this model where you want to go somewhere, you pack a bag, you get on a flight, you rent a room - to now my condo, my gym, my doctors and dentists, all of my grocery stores travel the world with me,” Wells added.



The Meta employee paid $300,000 (roughly Rs 2.4 crore) for a 12-year lease on a starter home on MV Narrative.



There are 11 different types of residences on the cruise ship, with the most opulent, the "Global," measuring 1,970 square feet and including four bedrooms, a dining area, two bathrooms, and a balcony.



Wells will receive a 237 square foot space with a folding bed, pantry, and shower in the more basic "Discover" apartment. While the ship travels around the world, he intends to settle there for at least three years. The co-working space, gym, spa, emergency services, and 24-hour room service are all included in his lease.



Storylines are constructing the ship, which will sail in 2025.

