‘Modern day snake-oil salesman’: The Liver Doc clashes with Bryan Johnson over 'anti-ageing' Blueprint

Bryan Johnson, an American entrepreneur, is renowned for his anti-ageing programme called Blueprint, which involves a plant-based diet, regular exercise, and an extensive array of supplements.

Johnson claims his regimen will reverse biological ageing and has led to biomarkers comparable to those of an 18-year-old. Now, Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist from Kerala, has openly criticised Blueprint, drawing parallels between Johnson and infamous fraudsters like Elizabeth Holmes and Belle Gibson.

Dr Philips, known as 'The Liver Doc', accuses Johnson of marketing overpriced and unverified supplements. According to Philips, Blueprint is a perilous venture, devoid of substantial scientific backing. "It is terrifying that people do not see Bryan Johnson as actually a well-evolved masculine form of fraudsters Elizabeth Holmes and Belle Gibson, selling both expensive and utterly useless investigations and peddling potentially dangerous snake oil supplements in the name of BLUEPRINT," Dr Philips commented.

In defence, Johnson insists his products are legitimate, stating all components have "nutrients which have independent and robust scientific evidence." He further claims they are third-party tested, with publically available certificates of analysis.

"Blueprint offers extra virgin olive oil, proteins, nuts, and nutrients which have independent and robust scientific evidence. They are third-party tested. The certificates of analysis are publically available. They are affordably priced," Johnson asserted.

Nonetheless, Dr Philips demanded clinical evidence and dosage specifics, which he alleges Johnson has not provided.

The lack of large-scale studies on the safety and interaction of substances used in Blueprint raises additional concerns, Dr Philips warns. He also flags potential side effects from the interaction of various botanical extracts.

Hello @bryan_johnson, I have posted rational and logical questions regarding your BluePrint which I have gone through, and as clinical doctor and a clinical researcher found it to be a scam.

I know exactly what I am talking about and do. I am a Doctor of Medicine. You may check… https://t.co/T9h3jVnfOH — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) March 31, 2025

Despite these issues, Johnson contends his personal health improvements are proof of Blueprint's efficacy, though Dr Philips argues personal anecdotes are not substitutes for scientific evidence.

Johnson, previously embroiled in disputes concerning workplace behaviour, has responded to Dr Philips' critiques with questions about the doctor's motives, asking, "Cyriac why are you so angry? Who hurt you?"

However, Dr Philips remains resolute, continually challenging Johnson to provide scientific validation for Blueprint’s claims. Without such evidence, Philips suggests the programme remains speculative and possibly misleading for consumers.

