‘Most corrupt city in India’: Startup investor books Uber ride in Bengaluru, sees waiting time of 50 minutes

Uber users in Bengaluru have shared odd experiences with the app, sparking discussions about the state of the city's transport system. Rajesh Sawhney, the founder and CEO of GSF Accelerator caused a stir on social media when he posted a screenshot that showed a 50-minute wait time for an Uber cab.

This led Sawhney to label Bengaluru as "perhaps the most corrupt city in India"- a description he attributed to his experiences with auto and Uber drivers, as well as local politicians and bureaucrats.

“I haven’t come across any city more messed up than Bangalore. Also perhaps the most corrupt city in India; from auto drivers to Uber drivers, from politicians to babus. How would things change?” read the post.

I haven’t seen come across any city more messed up than Bangalore.



Also perhaps the most corrupt city in India; from auto drivers to Uber drivers, from politicians to babus.



How would things change? pic.twitter.com/86QYr9bFT6 — Rajesh Sawhney 🇮🇳 (@rajeshsawhney) March 13, 2024

Sawhney's post, which received over a thousand likes within two days, elicited responses from other users including Vikas Bardia, founder of the cab aggregator app Shoffr. Bardia assured Sawhney and others that "things would change with us," to which Sawhney responded positively.

One user, however, defended Uber, asserting that a 50-minute wait time is realistic during peak hours if the driver is located 20 kilometers away.

Other Bengaluru residents shared their own Uber frustrations, with user Sabyasachi recounting an incident where an Uber driver from Bangalore Airport refused to activate the AC, claiming it wasn't inclusive in an Uber Go ride. Even after relenting, the driver demanded an additional charge for the AC usage.

“Today itself Uber driver from Bangalore Airport refused to switch on the AC saying Uber Go doesn't come with AC. When I insisted he switched on and at drop was demanding additional AC charges. Never faced this in any other city!,” a user commented.

In the same thread, Chennai's commute system came under fire, with several users alleging that extra charges are frequently levied on customers for a variety of reasons.

Despite these anomalies, the convenience of hailing cabs is a key reason many city residents often choose cab services over other public transport options. Anomalous experiences with cab services from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and other cities continue to be highlighted on social media.