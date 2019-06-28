Mumbai Weather: City witnesses season's first downpour; waterlogging in many areas

Three days after the onset of South-West monsoon in the state of Maharashtra, the season's first heavy downpour lashed the city of Mumbai on Friday which has brought Mumbai weather down on the celsius scale. On the other hand, large parts of India remain dry as people await monsoon in their respective cities. Several parts of Mumbai woke up to heavy rains and a relatively cool Mumbai weather on Friday. This comes amid the weather department having forecasted heavy rains till July 29. The temperature in Mumbai dipped and settled at 27 degrees Celsius as the city saw heavy rains in various areas including Virar, Juhu, Mulund, among others.

As per latest reports, heavy rainfall has led to water logging in Dharavi area in Mumbai. Mumbaikars took to social media and raised concerns about water logging and the problems faced by people due to heavy rain with the hashtag #MumbaiRains to draw the attention of the concerned authorities.

It may further be noted that in the wake of heavy rains in Mumbai, several airlines have been issuing travel advisories to its passengers. Soon after Vistara, Indigo (in its travel advisory) has requested passengers to check for delays due to heavy rainfall in the city.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Request all passengers to check for delays due to heavy rainfall in #Mumbai. For flight status, visit https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE or send an SMS ST as DDMM, e.g. for flight 6E-333 for Jun 28, send ST 333 2806 to 566772. - IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) 28 June 2019

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cautioned people against opening manholes in order to prevent mishaps. The assistant commissioner of G northward said that civic administration has taken several precautionary measures, while issuing an advisory on Thursday.

"The BMC has fixed protective grills in flooding-prone areas per Bombay High Court directives....Banners are also displayed at various flooding locations to appeal the citizens not to open manholes and inform BMC office if any manhole cover is found missing," the advisory read.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

