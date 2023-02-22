Mumbai police ask Alia Bhatt to file a complaint over invasion of privacy claim

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently called out the paparazzi on Instagram for taking photos of her while she was sitting in her living room, describing it as an "invasion of privacy." The shared pictures showed her sitting inside her house, taken from a nearby building using a zoom lens. Alia tagged Mumbai Police in her post, and the Bandra Police contacted her to request that she file a case against the media portal.

Expressing her displeasure about the incident, Alia wrote in one of her Instagram stories, along with the photo that was clicked, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy. There's a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today."

Many celebrities have come out in support of Alia Bhatt and have shared stories of similar privacy invasions they had encountered by the paparazzi. The matter has now been taken up with Alia by the Bandra Police, who spoke to her on the phone. As a result, the actress was instructed by the police to report the incident.

Alia mentioned that her PR team is in touch with the relevant media portal that released her images, and she will decide what to do next before contacting the police.

Bhatt gave birth to a baby girl on November 9th at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

