Mumbai rains updates: Despite heavy rainfall warning, most city areas remain dry

Mumbai weather latest updates: The high rainfall warning turned out to be a damp squib on Thursday as the city hardly received any showers till Thursday afternoon

Mumbai had witnessed 69 mm of rainfall in the last 21 hours, said Skymet weather. Mumbai had witnessed 69 mm of rainfall in the last 21 hours, said Skymet weather.

With the weather department issuing a 'red alert' for rain in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the city on Thursday. However, as people geared up to tackle the situation, the high rainfall warning turned out to be a damp squib as the city hardly received any showers till Thursday afternoon. While the city received some showers late Wednesday night, it remained almost dry on Thursday. The school education minister Ashish Shelar's order for closure of schools and colleges issued late Wednesday night also remained ineffective, as several educational institutions in the city and suburbs remained open. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall", for Mumbai and Raigad districts.

Catch all the latest updates on Mumbai rains on BusinessToday.In live blog

3.39 PM: Despite lower than expected rainfall on Thursday, Skymetweather said Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra could experience 'heavy rainfall'.

2.51 PM: According to a weather experts, the country is going through a strong 'Indian Ocean Dipole' (an irregular oscillation of sea-surface temperatures) and it is driving the intensity of showers across various places, including Mumbai. The south west monsoon arrived in Mumbai this year on June 18, as against the normal onset date of June 7. Repeated low-pressure formation over north Bay of Bengal and Odisha resulted in at least 25 per cent excess rainfall in central India, with the Konkan and Goa regions receiving close to 60 per cent excess downpour so far, the expert said. -- PTI

2.27 PM: After declaring holiday on Thursday, the Mumbai authorities have declared Friday as a holiday in schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane & Konkan regions. The decision has been taken as precautionary measure.

1.57 PM: 30 airlines on ground due to rain: IndiGo

India's largest domestic airline IndiGo has said close to 30 flights had been on ground due to intermittent rain in Mumbai. "Due to the unprecedented non-stop rains in Mumbai, there are close to 30 flights on ground. As a result of flooding and waterlogging on roads, and the subsequent traffic jams, many of our ground support staff, crew and captains have not been able to reach airport on time." "As a result, the departure flights have also been held up. We are doing everything possible to restore normalcy," the airline said.

1.49 PM: Skymetweather has said one or two short spells of moderate rain could mar Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Nashik today.

1.43 PM: IMD issues alert: "Heavy rains likely at isolated places in the city & suburbs".

1.34 PM: "Ensure Safety! Dial 100 in case of an emergency," says Mumbai police.

1.00 PM: As per the Indian Meteorological Department, a high tide will hit Mumbai around 2.23 pm today, while a low tide is expected to hit around 8.28 pm, both of these factors will cause heavy rainfall.

12.28 PM: Mumbai has witnessed a record rainfall this year, breaking its 1954 record of rainfall in one month. In September so far, the city has recorded 921.3mm rain, surpassing the 1954 record of 920 mm rain, reported Firstpost.

11.00 AM:

10.50 AM:

