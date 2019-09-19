Mumbai rains updates: Despite heavy rainfall warning, most city areas remain dry

With the weather department issuing a 'red alert' for rain in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the city on Thursday. However, as people geared up to tackle the situation, the high rainfall warning turned out to be a damp squib as the city hardly received any showers till Thursday afternoon. While the city received some showers late Wednesday night, it remained almost dry on Thursday. The school education minister Ashish Shelar's order for closure of schools and colleges issued late Wednesday night also remained ineffective, as several educational institutions in the city and suburbs remained open. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red rain alert, indicating "extremely heavy rainfall", for Mumbai and Raigad districts.
Catch all the latest updates on Mumbai rains on BusinessToday.In live blog
3.39 PM: Despite lower than expected rainfall on Thursday, Skymetweather said Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra could experience 'heavy rainfall'.
2.51 PM: According to a weather experts, the country is going through a strong 'Indian Ocean Dipole' (an irregular oscillation of sea-surface temperatures) and it is driving the intensity of showers across various places, including Mumbai. The south west monsoon arrived in Mumbai this year on June 18, as against the normal onset date of June 7. Repeated low-pressure formation over north Bay of Bengal and Odisha resulted in at least 25 per cent excess rainfall in central India, with the Konkan and Goa regions receiving close to 60 per cent excess downpour so far, the expert said. -- PTI
2.27 PM: After declaring holiday on Thursday, the Mumbai authorities have declared Friday as a holiday in schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane & Konkan regions. The decision has been taken as precautionary measure.
1.57 PM: 30 airlines on ground due to rain: IndiGo
India's largest domestic airline IndiGo has said close to 30 flights had been on ground due to intermittent rain in Mumbai. "Due to the unprecedented non-stop rains in Mumbai, there are close to 30 flights on ground. As a result of flooding and waterlogging on roads, and the subsequent traffic jams, many of our ground support staff, crew and captains have not been able to reach airport on time." "As a result, the departure flights have also been held up. We are doing everything possible to restore normalcy," the airline said.
1.49 PM: Skymetweather has said one or two short spells of moderate rain could mar Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Nashik today.
1.43 PM: IMD issues alert: "Heavy rains likely at isolated places in the city & suburbs".
India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai: Generally, cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain. Heavy rains likely at isolated places in the city & suburbs. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/Z9yi1JlwIIANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019
1.34 PM: "Ensure Safety! Dial 100 in case of an emergency," says Mumbai police.
Dear Mumbaikars,Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 18, 2019
The IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining areas for next 2 days. A red alert has been issued in isolated areas across Mumbai & MMR regions for today.
Kindly prepare your day. Ensure Safety!#Dial100 in case of an emergency.
1.00 PM: As per the Indian Meteorological Department, a high tide will hit Mumbai around 2.23 pm today, while a low tide is expected to hit around 8.28 pm, both of these factors will cause heavy rainfall.
12.28 PM: Mumbai has witnessed a record rainfall this year, breaking its 1954 record of rainfall in one month. In September so far, the city has recorded 921.3mm rain, surpassing the 1954 record of 920 mm rain, reported Firstpost.
11.00 AM:
In view of heavy rainfall forecasts. As a precautionary measure, holiday is declared for all schools & junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane, Konkan region for today 19 Sep 2019. District collectors in other parts of Maharashtra to decide, based on local conditions. #rainashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) September 18, 2019
10.50 AM:
Heavy rainfall today & extremely Heavy Rainfall warning in Mumbai City & Suburbs for the next 24 hrs, issued by #IMD . We request #Mumbaikars to avoid venturing around the sea & into water logged areas. Please take care and be careful. For any assistance #Dial1916Mumbai, BMC (@mybmc) September 18, 2019
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today