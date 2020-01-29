Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata's feet; Twitterati laud 'humble' Infosys co-founder

A video of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy with Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, has gone viral on social media. Murthy can be seen bending down to touch Tata's feet after presenting him an award during an event.

The two industrialists shared the stage at the entrepreneurial leadership conclave TiECon Mumbai 2020 on January 28.

Ratan Tata shared a video on Instagram saying, "It was an honour to be awarded by TiECon at the hands of a great friend Narayana Murthy. I am truly humbled".

Here's how people reacted to Murthy's humble gesture:

One person wrote saying, "This picture defines all about humbleness and simplicity, Mr. N R Narayana Murthy touching Mr. Ratan Tata's feet to seek his blessings. A lesson for all of us".

Another wrote, "Sir, It Demonstrates Your Good Character and Respect When You bow down to touch the feet of Ratan Tataji for Blessings. Being the Parent,This is How we have to imbibe Our Rich Culture in Kids. Narayana Murthy".

Another tweet said, "Two biggest rival company, two most humble businessman. Narayana Murthy touching feet of Ratan Tata is best thing on internet, today".