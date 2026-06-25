Need train information but no one to answer? Patna Junction video leaves passengers frustrated

A video showing a railway enquiry officer allegedly asleep at the counter of Patna Junction has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from passengers and prompting a response from Indian Railways.

The video, shared on X, shows a staff member sitting at the enquiry desk with his eyes closed while passengers wait nearby for assistance. The counter, which is meant to help travellers with information on train timings, delays and platform details, appears unattended in the clip.

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Sharing the video, a social media user called for action against the employee and tagged the official grievance redressal handle of Indian Railways.

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“Keep sharing the video until this employee is suspended by @RailwaySeva. At Patna Junction, the clerk at the inquiry counter, in a white shirt, is lounging on a chair with the mic in front, passengers are standing,” the post read.

The video quickly spread online, with several users expressing anger over the incident. Many pointed out that enquiry counters are often the first source of information for passengers during delays, cancellations or last-minute platform changes.

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Responding to the complaint, Railway Seva said the matter had been brought to the attention of the concerned authorities for necessary action.

It is not clear whether any disciplinary action has been taken against the employee so far. However, the incident has renewed discussions around accountability and passenger service standards at railway stations.

While some users demanded strict action, others reacted with sarcasm, joking about the employee appearing to enjoy a more relaxed journey than the passengers waiting for help.

Several social media users also called for improvements in passenger assistance systems and better monitoring of frontline staff at busy railway stations.