'No evidence of any assembly': Mexican doctors conclude tests on alleged ‘non-human’ alien corpses; here's what happened

Mexican doctors have reportedly conducted comprehensive laboratory studies on the two mummified corpses of supposed “non-human” aliens that were displayed in the Mexico Congress by a UFO expert last week. The two bodies — with only three fingers on each hand and elongated ET-style heads — were displayed in windowed boxes for a public congressional hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) on Tuesday (September 12).

The tests were carried out by Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, a forensic doctor with the navy at the Noor Clinic on Monday, BBC reported. Benitez concluded that the alleged aliens each belonged to a single skeleton and have not been manipulated. He further said that the laboratory tests have shown that "there is no evidence of any assembly or manipulation of the skulls".

It may be noted that the mummies were presented by UFO enthusiast and journalist Jaime Maussan, who said that the corpses are between 700 and 1,800 years old, with X-rays showing one has mysterious "eggs" inside.

"These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom [algae] mines, and were later fossilised," Maussan stated, as per the New York Post.

"I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution... to investigate it," he added.

However, multiple experts slammed the claims as "unsubstantiated" and a "hoax".

According to the physicist and presenter Professor Brian Cox, who was among the critics, has claimed that they were "way too humanoid" to be genuine, Sky News reported. He also has been calling for a sample to be sent to the biotechnology company 23andme for independent verification.

"It's very unlikely that an intelligent species that evolved on another planet would look like us," he said last week.

Julieta Fierro, a scientist at Mexico’s National Autonomous University’s Institute of Astronomy, had also said none of the evidence shows “anything mysterious that could not indicate life compounds that do not exist on Earth,” and the Peruvian government has claimed the remains are simply pre-Hispanic objects.

Also Read: $4 billion worth of commitments just for AI: Karan Batta of Oracle

Also Read: Now, India issues advisory for its citizens in Canada amid row over Khalistani's killing