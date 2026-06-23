'Not just course, professors or academics': Student explains what sets IIT apart from other colleges

For decades, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have been seen as a symbol of academic excellence in India, known for their competitive entrance process, demanding coursework and successful graduates. But a recent reflection by 19-year-old Anurag Jha has sparked a conversation about another factor that may define the IIT experience: its community.

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Sharing his thoughts on X, Anurag said a conversation with his friend studying at IIT Guwahati made him realise that the value of an IIT education may extend far beyond classrooms and textbooks. According to him, the institution’s culture of mentorship, alumni support and peer learning plays a major role in shaping students.

My friend who's in IIT Guwahati told that in the IIT culture, the seniors even the alumni who are doing good in life will meet (online /offline) and gives you mentorship and strong recommendations to resources and roadmap. And will even reffer you to good startups.

So it made me… — Anurag Jha (@anuragdotdev) June 21, 2026

"My friend, who is in IIT Guwahati, told me that in the IIT culture, seniors and even alumni who are doing well in life meet students online and offline, offering mentorship, recommending resources and roadmaps, and even referring them to good startups," Jha wrote.

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The conversation made Jha rethink what truly makes IITs stand apart from other colleges. He said the biggest advantage may not only be the curriculum or faculty, but the ecosystem built around students through connections with seniors, alumni and peers.

A journey beyond academics

Jha also spoke about the transformation of his friend, whom he had known since school. He recalled that his friend was once a quiet student who focused mainly on academics and had a small social circle. However, after joining IIT, he developed skills across multiple areas.

"He was just a nerd in school, but now he's so good at communication, programming, DSA, development, and sports that it amazes me. Is this really the same guy who used to play Bingo with me and had only two friends?" Jha wrote.

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According to Jha, the change reflects the impact of being surrounded by ambitious classmates, experienced seniors and alumni who continue to guide students.

Social media reacts

Jha’s post sparked a conversation online, with users discussing whether IIT’s biggest strength lies in its academic structure or the ecosystem built around it.

One user wrote, “In today’s time when everything is on your fingertips, no one is stopping anyone...it’s just need to focus and progress...today the difference between IIT and other grade 1 college has shrunk...u study and u grow...rest is all an excuse.”

Another user said, “Depends on what you call success. IITs have done a remarkable job of producing talented people. Converting that talent into world-leading scientific and technological outcomes at a national level...not sure. Let us not evaluate success by paychecks.”

A third user added, “Many premier institutes are not just institutes. They are networks. Very few people understand that. But moreover, even in IIT, not everyone uses those networks. It’s very few who get to the top.”