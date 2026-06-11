Not money, not work: A new report highlights a different crisis in Indian men

India has emerged as the second loneliest country in the world, according to a June 2026 global study that examined emotional well-being and social isolation across 36 nations. The findings point to a growing gap between physical togetherness and emotional connection, with many Indians reporting feelings of loneliness despite living in larger households.

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The study, conducted by digital entertainment platform JB.com, ranked countries using a composite "loneliness score" based on factors such as loneliness, isolation, sadness and household patterns. Turkey topped the list, followed by India and Brazil.

India among most lonely despite larger families

India recorded a loneliness score of 89, second only to Turkey's 100. According to the study, 58 percent of respondents in India said they experience loneliness, while 34 percent reported feeling isolated.

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The report also found that 37 percent of Indians frequently experience sadness — the highest among the top five countries in the ranking — highlighting deeper emotional distress.

What makes India's position particularly striking, the study noted, is that loneliness remains widespread despite relatively strong family structures. Only 3.7 percent of Indian households are single-person homes, and the average household size is more than four members.

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"This suggests loneliness in India is emotional rather than physical," the study observed, noting that people may feel disconnected even while living with others.

Turkey tops global ranking

Turkey ranked as the loneliest country globally, with 61 percent of respondents reporting loneliness and 45 percent saying they feel isolated.

About 31 percent of people surveyed in Turkey said they frequently experience sadness. The study also found that one in five households in the country consists of a single person. Researchers noted that loneliness in Turkey remains pronounced even without extreme living-alone trends, pointing once again to emotional disconnection rather than physical isolation.

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Brazil, South Africa and South Korea round out top five

Brazil secured the third spot with a loneliness score of 78. The study found that 53 percent of Brazilians feel lonely, while 43 percent report isolation.

Despite these figures, Brazil recorded higher life satisfaction levels than other countries in the top five, suggesting that loneliness and perceived happiness can coexist.

South Africa ranked fourth, with 65 percent of respondents reporting loneliness — the highest share among the top five countries. However, only 18 percent said they feel isolated, indicating a difference between emotional loneliness and social connectedness.

South Korea completed the top five. The country recorded the highest proportion of single-person households among all nations surveyed, at 36.1 percent, alongside a loneliness rate of 57 percent.

Least lonely countries

At the other end of the ranking, Uzbekistan and the Netherlands were identified as the least lonely countries, reporting lower levels of isolation and higher happiness scores.

Canada and Thailand also featured among the relatively less lonely nations in the study.

How the study measured loneliness

The ranking was based on seven indicators, including:

Feelings of loneliness and isolation

Rates of sadness and happiness

Household composition, including single-person households and average household size

Depression rates

Countries with higher combined scores were considered to be at greater risk of loneliness.

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'People are watching more, talking less'

An expert quoted in the report linked rising loneliness levels to changing social habits shaped by digital entertainment and online consumption.

"People use streaming, social media, and gaming to fill time that would otherwise be spent with others. But passive consumption does not cure loneliness-it numbs it," the expert said.

"The countries at the top of this list have high entertainment engagement but low social trust. People are watching more and talking less."