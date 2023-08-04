Nuh violence: SP Singla transferred, IPS Bijarniya appointed; 3 influencers booked; top points

Haryana violence: Certain areas of the Nuh district in Haryana, reeling under violence following the communal clashes, has been put under security of additional forces. Nuh SP Varun Singla has been transferred and replaced with IPS Narendra Bijarniya.

Moreover, the police is scrutinising close to 2,300 videos from July 31 that could have possibly triggered the communal flare-ups in the state, leading to the death of six people including two home guards and a cleric.

Here are the top developments in Nuh violence:

Senior police officer Varun Singla, who was on a leave when the communal clashes broke out during the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally, has been transferred to Bhiwani. IPS Narendra Bijarniya who was the acting SP when the Superintendent of Police was away, has replaced Singla.

The state government has suspended internet and SMS services till August 5 to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order. Internet will remain suspended in Faridabad, Palwal, Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar as well, apart from Nuh. The ban was partially lifted from 1-4 pm on Thursday.

Haryana Police has registered FIRs against three influencers for their inflammatory social media posts. The police filed three of the 10 FIRs against one Shahid, one Aadil Khan Mannaka, and a social media account named 'Shayar Guru Ghantal'.

The police is yet to reveal the identity of the individual behind the 'Shayar Guru Ghantal' account. The FIRs stated that Shahid uploaded five posts, Aadil posted one and the 'Shayar Guru Ghantal' account posted two.

Close to 2,300 videos from July 31 were scanned by the police to ascertain if any such posts incited the violence in Nuh.

So far, 176 people have been arrested and 78 taken into preventive detention.

Four more companies of central forces were sought by the Haryana government due to Nuh violence that spread to Gurugram.

Haryana government has formed a committee to monitor social media platforms to prevent circulation of provocative posts, videos and photographs. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said social media played a significant role in fuelling the violence in Nuh.

Police is also expected to probe the alleged role of Monu Manesar, who is linked with the killing of two alleged cow smugglers earlier this year. He had released a video ahead of the VHP march and asked people to join in huge numbers. Manesar was stopped by the police from joining the yatra.

As per a FIR, a mob of 800-900 men attacked the yatra in Nalhar and tried to stop the procession.

Haryana Police also questioned cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi for his alleged involvement in the communal clash. He was booked for attempting to stoke religious unrest.

Also read: Nuh top cop transferred to Bhiwani, IPS Narendra Bijarniya to take charge

Also read: Haryana violence: Muslims decide to offer Friday namaz at home amid tensions in Nuh, Gurugram

Also read: Nuh violence: Internet ban to continue in parts of Haryana till Aug 5; CM Khattar seeks more forces