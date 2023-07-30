ODI ICC World Cup 2023: Ticket online sale likely to start from August 10

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to start the online sale of tickets for the ICC World Cup from August 10, according to several reports. By that time, the changes in the schedule of the event are also expected to be done. BCCI secretary Jay Shah earlier promised that the scheduling problem will be handled in the coming three to four days. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has received a letter from three full member countries demanding a change in the schedule.

"Three members have written to the ICC for a schedule change. Only the dates and timings will be changed; venues will not be changed. If there is a six-day gap between games, we are trying to reduce it to 4-5 days. The picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC," Shah said.

When asked about whether the marquee clash between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad would also be rescheduled, Shah said: “As I have said before, a few member boards have written to the ICC, and a decision will be taken soon.”

Shah also mentioned that there is no security concern for the high-profile match. He further asked each state body to share their finalised ticket prices with the Indian board by July 31. As the World Cup is scheduled to kick off on October 5, the board will assign extra collection centres in each city so that fans can pick up tickets.

Forty-eight matches under ICC World Cup are scheduled to take place in ten cities between October 5 to November 19. England and New Zealand will play in the opening game in Ahmedabad.

