'Old people on a power trip' : Techie urges young couples to stay away from high-rise societies

A software engineer has shared his experience from a gated housing society, saying that a dispute with elderly Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members escalated after he raised a complaint about theft and poor security.

In his post, he also suggested that young couples and bachelors should avoid high-rise apartments and instead choose smaller housing societies.

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He wrote, “If you're a bachelor/young couple with kids, as much as possible avoid high rises and opt for G+3 G+4 type places with

In the post, the engineer claimed that some elderly RWA members expect younger residents to follow their instructions without question and interfere in day-to-day living inside societies.

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“The old people in high rises (who also happen to be part of RWAs) are becoming mentally deranged and pretty insane at this point,” he wrote.

He alleged that such members often attempt to control residents over issues like visitors, complaints, and personal conduct within the society.

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If you're a bachelor/young couple with kids, as much as possible avoid high rises and opt for G+3 G+4 type places with

The old people in high rises (who also happen to be part of RWAs) are becoming mentally deranged and pretty insane at this point. — Shravan Venkataraman (@theBuoyantMan) May 25, 2026

The engineer said the situation escalated after a theft at his home, following which he requested CCTV footage through the residents’ group.

According to him, the RWA manager informed him that the security cameras were not working and that this was discovered only after his complaint.

He then posted in the WhatsApp group, warning residents about the security lapse and suggesting installing personal security cameras.

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“I posted in the residents group that this is a serious issue and that residents should look out for themselves by installing their own security cameras in their homes,” he wrote.

However, he alleged that instead of addressing the issue, the RWA president and vice president called him to the clubhouse and confronted him for making the complaint public.

“They start shouting at me as to how I can post such complaints on the residents group and how I can post that there's no security here and that one should look out for themselves - that I was ruining morale in the society,” he claimed.

He also quoted the vice president saying, “Today, you say costly Birkin slippers are stolen, tomorrow you'll say underwear got stolen, or shirt got stolen, for all that we can't help or cater to finding those items”.

The engineer said he did not accept the tone used by the RWA members and responded strongly during the meeting.

“I gave them an earful and came back that I will not take such a tone, and if they are incompetent, that they can't fix that situation, I'll look out for myself,” he wrote. He later added that he exited the society’s WhatsApp group after the incident.

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He also described another incident involving a woman tenant in the same society who was walking her dog.

According to him, the dog accidentally brushed against a car while playing, after which the car owner approached the police and brought them to her home.

“She argued that it's a public road and not his own road, and she'll walk her dog where she pleases as long as she's responsibly picking up poop and cleaning the area if the dog urinates,” he wrote.

He alleged that the resident later claimed damage to his car and again filed a complaint, leading to police visiting her home.

The engineer also said the incidents highlight broader issues in gated societies, including alleged overreach by some RWA members and unequal treatment of tenants.

He claimed that certain residents “think they can order everyone around with arbitrary rules according to their convenience and everyone should follow it.”