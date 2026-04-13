One call, ₹15 crore vanished: How fraudsters posing as CBI Officer pulled off a massive con

A call invoking the authority of India’s top investigative agency spiralled into a high-value cyber fraud, with a Karnataka businessman losing over crores in what police describe as a “digital arrest” scam.

Impersonation in the name of Central Bureau of Investigation

A man posing as the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) duped a Bengaluru-based businessman of Rs 15.45 crore, turning a single phone call into an elaborate financial trap, as per reported by NDTV.

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The victim, Ajit Gopalakrishna Saraf, a resident of Belagavi, received a call from a person impersonating K Subramanyam, claiming to be the Director of the CBI. The caller alleged that two SIM cards registered in Saraf’s name were linked to Naresh Goyal, founder of Jet Airways.

Threat of arrest turns into ‘digital arrest’ scam

The fraudster further claimed that Naresh Goyal had been arrested and that during the investigation, it was revealed that the victim had laundered Rs 25 lakh from his Canara Bank account in association with Goyal, earning a commission.

Using fear as a tool, the accused threatened Saraf with immediate imprisonment and legal action unless he cooperated. The businessman eventually became a victim of a digital arrest.

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According to the police, the victim was subjected to intense psychological pressure, forcing him into compliance.

₹15.45 crore transferred over a month via RTGS

Fearing arrest, Saraf transferred Rs 15.45 crore through Real Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS) transactions between February 7 and March 9, 2026.

Victim approaches cyber police after realising fraud

The fraud came to light only after Saraf realised he had been deceived and approached the Cyber Crime Police Station to file a complaint.

Multi-state network suspected, 10 bank accounts traced

During the investigation, police identified at least 10 primary beneficiary bank accounts used in the fraud.

These accounts were traced across multiple regions, including Hyderabad, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, and West Bengal, pointing to the involvement of an organised inter-state cybercrime network.

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Probe underway to trace accused and recover funds

Police officials said efforts are currently underway to trace the accused, freeze the identified accounts, and recover the defrauded amount.