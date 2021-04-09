'Overwhelmed': Anand Mahindra lauds Karnataka man's record-breaking Rangoli of Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) chairman Anand Mahindra appreciated a Karnataka man who created a huge rangoli of Mahindra Thar, dedicating to the industrialist.

The man, identified as Punith G.R., hailing from Karnataka, set the record for making the largest rangoli of any vehicle ever, entering the India Book of Records.

Taking to Twitter, the business tycoon further dedicated the artwork to his team which built the SUV. "I am overwhelmed, Kite Punith... And I, in turn, dedicate your artwork and your record to the team at @MahindraRise who build this vehicle that has made us all proud...," tweeted Mahindra.

See Anand Mahindra's tweet here:

I am overwhelmed, Kite Punith... And I, in turn, dedicate your artwork and your record to the team at @MahindraRise who build this vehicle that has made us all proud... https://t.co/JL2XmpQBLJ anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 9, 2021

The giant rangoli, measuring 20 feet x 18 feet, is the world's largest rangoli of a vehicle. The artwork's creator, Punith, used black, brown, red, rust, and white colours in the illustration of the iconic vehicle.

Mahindra Thar continues to be one of the most popular SUVs in the domestic market.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was launched in India in October last year. The iconic SUV is currently retailing between Rs 12.10-14.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).