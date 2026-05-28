'Panicked when I heard war...': This 12-year-old built an app to help kids stay calm

For most 12-year-olds, emergency alerts are just loud notifications on a phone. But for Nakshatra Prem, they became the reason to build something meaningful.

The Grade 7 student from Abu Dhabi Indian School has created a mobile application called “Al Amal – The Hope” to help students manage fear and anxiety during stressful situations amid the ongoing tensions in the region, according to a report by Gulf News.

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Born and raised in the UAE, Nakshatra said she had always felt safe and secure in the country. But hearing emergency alerts for the first time left her shaken.

“I panicked when I first heard the alerts. It was something I had never experienced before, and it made me very worried,” she said.

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As conversations around fear and uncertainty grew among her classmates, Nakshatra realised many children her age were struggling with similar emotions. Instead of ignoring it, she decided to turn her concern into action.

“I wanted to do something that could help students feel calm and reassured. I also wanted my computer skills to bring a positive change to the community.”

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Nakshatra began working on the app on March 7 and completed its first version by March 15. This is her second app development project. Earlier, she had launched “Star Tech Kidz,” a platform designed to help children showcase their talents.

Her new app focuses on emotional well-being while also offering practical support during emergencies. “Al Amal – The Hope” includes calming tips for stressful moments, emergency contact numbers, positive messages, and personal safety notes aimed at helping users feel “more in control and less overwhelmed during uncertain moments.”

Even the app’s logo has been designed to reflect comfort and reassurance, featuring a heart in calming colours alongside a child-like figure symbolising care and safety.

Nakshatra said the response from fellow students has already been encouraging.

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“They told me using ‘Al Amal - The Hope’ helped them feel more secure and less anxious especially during the emergency alerts,” she said.

“I want students to feel that they are safe and to not fear or worry." she noted further.

Currently, the app is available for Android users and can be downloaded for free.