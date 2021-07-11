'Phenomenal, well done': PM Modi on Harleen Doel's superb catch against England

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Harleen Deol for her phenomenal catch during the first T20I between India and England, played on Saturday, July 10.

Harleen Deol's sensational catch has taken the internet by storm. The cricketer has been receiving praise from all sides for her boundary catch which dismissed England's Amy Jones. Doel even managed to catch the Prime Minister's attention. PM Modi took to Instagram to praise Doel for her superb catch. Posting an Instagram story, PM Modi wrote, "Phenomenal, well done".

Newly appointed Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter to share PM Modi's praise for Harleen Doel. Thakur wrote, "PM @narendramodi Ji congratulated @imharleenDeol on her impressive catch.".

The video of Harleen Doel performing the brilliant catch has gone viral. In the video, it seemed as if the ball would go beyond the boundary, but Harleen showed commendable presence of mind and jumped to catch the ball. She immediately realised that she was out of the boundary.

The 23-year-old then stepped inside the boundary and completed the catch to dismiss Amy Jones, who was batting 43 off 26 balls.

India lost the match despite Doel's phenomenal catch. Team India fell short of 18 runs in the first T20I against England.