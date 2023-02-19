Popular Tamil comedian Mayilsamy dies at 57, Kamal Haasan says he had his 'own style'

Popular Tamil comedian R Mayilsamy passed away in Chennai on Sunday early morning due to heart attack at the age 57. He complained of uneasiness while dubbing for a movie when his family members and colleagues took him to Porur Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai but he passed away on Sunday morning.

Mayilsamy acted in more than 200 movies in a career spanning 39 years. The Tamil comedian had recorded for his latest film, 'Glassmate' before his death. Many popular Tamil actors visited his residence to pay their last respects.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan said on Twitter: "My friend Mayilsamy was successful in presenting his own style of comedy acting. Many people still remember his help."

The veteran actor made his debut in the 1984 Bhagyaraj movie 'Dhavani Kanavugal'. He had played some vital roles in Ghilli, Dhool, Uthama Puthiran, Kanchana and many others. He was recently seen in Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Vishesham and The Legend. The comic was a regular guest judge on Asathapovathu Yaaru on Sun TV as well.

He won the Tamil Nadu state government award for the best comedian for the movie 'Kangalal Kaidhu Sei' in 2004.

Mayilsamy was remembered for the screen space he had shared with the late comedian of the Tamil industry Vivek, who died of cardiac arrest in April 2021.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Opposition leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and several senior political leaders condoled the passing away of Mayilsamy.



