Quit corporate job in 2023, now earns Rs 1.8 lakh a month: Indian marketer shares 3 key tips

Two years ago, a marketing professional walked away from a corporate job that had him working 14 to 16 hours a day. Today, he earns more than Rs 1.8 lakh a month, works from his village home during the monsoon and takes his daughter to the beach on weekdays.

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The 33-year-old shared his story on Reddit's r/Indian_flex, titling the post: "Quit my full-time job 2 years ago. Now earning 180k+ a month and honestly living my best life." What made it resonate wasn't the income; it was the framing.

"I'll be 33 by the end of this year. This is more of a life flex than a money flex because it's about doing what I love with the people I love. But getting here wasn't easy at all. There was a time when I used to work 14 to 16 hours a day at my full-time job. It almost feels like a past life now," he wrote.

How the business took shape

The user left their corporate role in mid-2024 to launch a marketing services business. The early months were spent finding clients, building workflows and putting systems in place for long-term growth. Progress was gradual but steady.

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"Been actively working with 2 clients since last year and just closed another one last month. Now I'm working on closing a few more deals before the end of this year," they wrote.

The work still involves long hours, client meetings and on-site visits, but the structure has changed entirely. "I'm not tied to the 9-to-5 job life anymore. No commute either. If I want to go buy groceries for my salad recipes in the middle of the day, I can. If I want to take my daughter to the beach on a working day, I can. Right now I'm enjoying the rainy season from my village home while working remotely. Life's good," they said.

Three lessons for anyone considering the jump

Along with their story, the marketing professional shared advice for anyone thinking about leaving a steady job.

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The first was about financial readiness. "Don't risk quitting your full-time job unless you have savings, a backup plan, or someone who can cover your expenses while you're figuring things out," they said.

The second challenged a common entrepreneurial assumption, that bigger clients always mean better outcomes. "Don't obsess over landing high-paying clients once you're at it. It sounds weird, but my lower-paying clients taught me way more about building scalable systems. The big retainers can actually make you complacent because you stop feeling the need to improve or innovate," they wrote.

The third focused on building something that outlasts individual effort. "It's not just about being really good at what you do. Have a proven framework. Build SOPs. Measure outcomes. Tie everything back to client ROI so they can see the long-term value. If you don't have those figured out, don't even think about it," they added.

How Reddit responded

The post drew a wave of responses from users who saw something of themselves in the story. "I agree, Life is good when you can work remotely without any 9 to 5 pressure. Congrats," one wrote. Another said, "Happy for you OP. I’m in freelance marketing too and get what you mean about the work culture or it when compared to 9-5. Good luck with your new US clients, hope you get them."

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A third user commented, "What stood out most is that you didn’t just chase freedom, you built it with patience, support, hard work & a willingness to learn along the way. The honesty about the difficult parts matters too because we often only see the highlight reel & forget the years of uncertainty behind it."