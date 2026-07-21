Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: ‘Building a company is not just about...’ 

“Building a company is not just about building a product, it is about building a culture,” a quote by Deepinder Goyal, Founder of Eternal. Deepinder Goyal’s philosophy highlights that while products can be easily copied, a high-performing, execution-driven culture is the ultimate competitive advantage.

Who is Deepinder Goyal

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Deepinder Goyal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur best known as the founder of Zomato, India's largest restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. As one of the most prominent figures in India's startup ecosystem, his net worth is estimated between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion (around ₹13,300 crore to ₹18,000 crore), primarily stemming from his stake in Zomato.

He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with an Integrated M.Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

In February 2026, Goyal transitioned from his long-time role as Group CEO of Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, to become its Vice Chairman. Goyal stepped down to focus on high-risk, experimental technology startups outside the food ecosystem. His current focus areas include:

Temple: A health-tech venture developing an advanced wearable device designed to optimize human performance.

LAT Aerospace: An ambitious venture aiming to create pilot-free aviation networks for inter-city travel.

When did Deepinder Goyal say this

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Deepinder Goyal heavily expanded on this exact philosophy during his widely discussed January 2026 interview on Raj Shamani’s "Figuring Out" podcast.

While he has consistently echoed these core principles across various leadership platforms over the years, his recent 2026 podcast appearance specifically focused on this theme to address public debates regarding startup work culture, employee obsession, and why formal HR rules sometimes dilute a company's identity.

What does this quote mean?

While competitors can easily copy a product's features, code, or pricing, they cannot easily replicate a highly disciplined, execution-driven work culture. Deepinder Goyal's philosophy means that long-term business survival depends on building a shared belief system rather than just a commercial asset.

It cannot be manufactured by human resources departments through office perks or standard policies. Instead, it is forged by founders and early team members who treat the business like their own child, prioritizing relentless execution, constructive disagreement, and urgency over a standard 9-to-5 mindset.