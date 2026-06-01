Quote of the Day by Deepinder Goyal: ‘Execution is extremely under rated...’ 

“Execution is extremely under rated. All the big things are a sum total of small things,” a quote by Deepinder Goyal, Founder of Eternal. He used the phrase to explain his philosophy on what makes a startup successful, emphasising that relentless daily operations matter far more than a conceptual blueprint.

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Who is Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur best known as the founder of Zomato, India's largest restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. As one of the most prominent figures in India's startup ecosystem, his net worth is estimated between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion (around ₹13,300 crore to ₹18,000 crore), primarily stemming from his stake in Zomato.

He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with an Integrated M.Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

In February 2026, Goyal transitioned from his long-time role as Group CEO of Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, to become its Vice Chairman. Goyal stepped down to focus on high-risk, experimental technology startups outside the food ecosystem. His current focus areas include:

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Temple: A health-tech venture developing an advanced wearable device designed to optimize human performance.

LAT Aerospace: An ambitious venture aiming to create pilot-free aviation networks for inter-city travel.

When did Deepinder Goyal say this

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, originally shared this quote in February 2020 during an interview with the startup news platform. He firmly believes that an average idea with flawless, detailed execution will always defeat a brilliant strategy that remains on paper.

What does this quote mean?

Goyal argues that coming up with a goal is the easy part. The real difficulty lies in the thousands of daily tasks required to make it happen. People often over-value the "brilliant lightbulb moment" (the idea). His philosophy is that an average idea executed perfectly every single day will always beat a genius idea that stays on paper.

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Zomato's initial growth came from the highly practical, day-to-day work of physically scanning and digitizing local restaurant menus rather than a complex starting algorithm, he explained.