Quote of the Day by Harsh Goenka: ‘People who are successful, they...’

“A pattern I've noticed in the people who are successful — speed. They don't overthink, overplan, or wait for the perfect moment. They move,” a quote by Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group.

He highlighted that successful people prioritise doing over planning. They understand that a "good" plan executed today is often better than a "perfect" plan executed six months too late.

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Who is Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka is a prominent Indian industrialist and the current Chairman of RPG Enterprises, a diversified Mumbai-based conglomerate. He is recognized as a leading figure in Indian business, known for his modern management style and his active, often humorous presence on social media.

He has led the RPG group since 1988, succeeding his father, R P Goenka. Under his leadership, the RPG Group operates in sectors including infrastructure (KEC International), tyres (CEAT), information technology (Zensar Technologies), and pharmaceuticals (RPG Life Sciences).

As of 2024-2025, he is ranked among India's richest individuals by Forbes, with an estimated net worth of over $4 billion.

When was this quote said by Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka shared this insight on March 22, 2025. Goenka emphasised that speed is a defining characteristic of successful people, noting that while others spend time debating or researching, these individuals are already "learning, adjusting, and making progress".

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What does this quote mean?

This quote is a call to action against "analysis paralysis." Goenka is arguing that the biggest barrier to success isn't a lack of talent or resources, but the tendency to wait for a "perfect" situation that never actually arrives.

The "speed" he refers to isn't about being reckless; it’s about rapid iteration. When you "move," you get real-world feedback. You can adjust and fix mistakes much faster than someone who is still just theorising.

Moving quickly creates a sense of progress that keeps energy high, whereas overthinking often leads to doubt and fear.