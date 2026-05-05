Quote of the Day by Lakshmi Mittal: ‘Everyone experiences tough times...’

“Everyone experiences tough times, it is a measure of your determination and dedication how you deal with them and how you can come through them,” a quote by Lakshmi Mittal, Executive chairman of ArcelorMittal.

In late 2011, Mittal discussed these principles when sharing advice on navigating the "tough times" of the global financial climate.

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He has frequently used this sentiment to explain how leaders must maintain a "clear head" and level head during organizational challenges.

Who is Lakshmi Mittal

Born on June 15, 1950, in Rajasthan, to a modest Marwari family Lakshmi Mittal is an Indian billionaire industrialist widely known as the "King of Steel." He is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining company by output. As of May 2026, he has made headlines for acquiring a majority stake in the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

His wealth is estimated at approximately $28.4 billion according to Forbes. Other sources like the Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimate his fortune closer to $31 billion following significant gains in 2025.

He was the first Indian citizen to enter the top 10 of the Forbes global rich list, reaching as high as the third-richest person in the world in 2005.

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He was awarded India's second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

When was this quote said by Lakshmi Mittal

Lakshmi Mittal has used this philosophy across various public addresses and interviews to describe his approach to business and leadership. While the exact origin of the phrase is not tied to a single date, it gained significant prominence in the early 2010s as a hallmark of his resilience-based leadership style.

What does this quote mean?

This quote is about resilience and how you handle adversity. It suggests that challenges are not just obstacles, but tests that reveal your true character.

Mittal highlights that failure and hardship are universal. They aren't a sign of weakness or a reason to quit; they are a standard part of any journey.

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He believes your value as a leader or individual isn't determined when things are going well, but by your determination (grit) and dedication (focus) when things fall apart.