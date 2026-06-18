Quote of the Day by Mark Zuckerberg: 'We're at a point now where we've built AI...'

“We're at a point now where we've built AI tools to detect when terrorists are trying to spread content, and 99 per cent of the terrorist content that we take down, our systems flag before any human sees them or flags them for us,” a quote by Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Meta.

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He was highlighting Facebook's reliance on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning classifiers to proactively spot and take down propaganda from terrorist organisations like Al-Qaeda and ISIS before users ever reported it.

Who is Mark Zuckerberg?

Mark Zuckerberg is an American tech entrepreneur best known for co-founding Facebook in 2004 while studying at Harvard University. He currently serves as the CEO of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Under his leadership, Meta has expanded into artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the metaverse, making Zuckerberg one of the most influential figures in global technology.

When was this quote said by Mark Zuckerberg?

Zuckerberg originally made this statement during his testimony before the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee in April 2018.

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What does this quote mean?

The quote emphasises that Zuckerberg used this point to convince lawmakers that AI is the definitive solution to massive corporate scale. He wanted to prove that a platform with billions of users can stay safe without needing millions of expensive human moderators.

While the 99% metric sounded highly effective, it faced notable criticism from digital rights groups and counter-extremism watchdogs. Critics pointed out that this figure only tracked content that Facebook's algorithms already knew how to find.