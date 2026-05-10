Quote of the Day by Mukesh Ambani: ‘Our ambition should be realistic...’  

“I don't think that ambition should not be in the dictionary of entrepreneurs. But our ambition should be realistic. You have to realise that you can't do everything,” Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.

He argued that while hunger and ambition are vital to start a business, they must be tempered with realism. Ambani noted that a critical part of execution is recognizing resource constraints and knowing you cannot do everything at once.

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Who is Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani is a prominent Indian billionaire businessman and the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). As of April 2026, he is recognised as the richest person in Asia and India, with a net worth estimated at approximately ₹9.8 lakh crore ($110-120 billion).

Born in April 1957, he is the eldest son of the legendary industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani. He dropped out of an MBA programme at Stanford University in 1980 to return to India and assist his father in building the family business.

Under his leadership, RIL has grown into India’s largest private-sector conglomerate, with interests spanning energy, petrochemicals, retail and telecommunications.

He also owns the Mumbai Indians, one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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When was this quote said by Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani said this quote in 1993. It was published during an extensive interview with India Today. At the time, he and his brother Anil Ambani were young executives in their mid-30s helping run Reliance Industries under their father, Dhirubhai Ambani.

What does this quote mean?

This quote explains a strategy of disciplined ambition, resource management, and strategic focus for building a sustainable business. Ambani explained that vision must be backed by a practical, step-by-step execution plan. Blind optimism without a foundation of resources, capital, and market demand leads to corporate failure.

Ambani clarified that no company has unlimited time, money, or human talent. Trying to enter every single industry dilutes a company's strength and focus. He explained that true leadership requires choosing what not to do, prioritising high-value goals, and mastering them completely before moving to the next challenge.